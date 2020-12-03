SUNNYSIDE — Abby Rodriguez, sixth grade Sierra Vista Middle School student, said she used her cell phone to call 911 and reported a fire in the attic of her family’s home, 409 W. Edison Ave. around 1:18 p.m. today.
“I told the operator my house was on fire. I gave them the address so the firefighters could find our house and put out the fire,” Abby calmly stated while watching first responders entering the in the backyard.
She was the point of contact with the emergency operator and remained on the line, relaying address and on scene information which aided the Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Fire District 5 in their response to containing the electrical fire burning in between the insulation and ceiling, according to Rodriguez family members.
The 911 dispatcher directed her to get everyone out of the house, she said.
Her older brother Marcus, an eighth grade SVMS student, woke up his grandfather and informed him they needed to get out of the house because there was a fire in the ceiling.
“I told my dad there’s a fire and I got everyone out of the house, even the puppy,” he happily conveyed.
Sunnyside Fire Department Battalion Chief Bill Harris said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Firefighters shut off electrical power in the house and extinguished the fire in approximately 40-minutes.
Harris said no one was hurt and he confirmed the Rodriguez children’s report that the Christmas tree was not damaged.
