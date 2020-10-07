SUNNYSIDE — There will be a Lighted Farm Implement Parade, despite the current state of COVID-19 restrictions, promised the Sunnyside Noon Rotary.
The group has worked all summer on the many logistics to make the parade a reality and one of which is to meet current Yakima Health District COVID-19 rules regarding face masking and social distancing, Club President Jessica Morgan expounded.
“We were given the LTAC money to make this happened and although we may not have as many floats as we typically do, we’ll still have an event,” President Morgan said.
The parade and weekend celebration, held the first Saturday of December, is a major project for the Noon Rotary Club – the signature sponsors of the community’s popular holiday event.
As the last major event of the community festival calendar, the Rotarians said they were not willing to cancel the parade if at all possible.
“We are waiting to see if we have the okay for our plan from the Yakima Health District,” she said.
Morgan and Event Coordinator Lindsee Curfman have been working with city and school officials to make the parade a go.
Rotarian Ron Jetter said the 2020 parade plan calls for no mingling between the float personnel and parade spectators.
“The floats will be lit but will be parked and cars will move past the floats,” he explained.
“People in the cars must stay in their cars,” Jetter added.
The parade being organized by entries will be parked in the Chief Kamiakin Elementary School bus lane along South 16th Street between East Edison and East Lincoln Avenues.
“We have to have the parade,” Rotarian Julie Schilperoort agreed.
“Sunnyside needs to have something to look forward to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.