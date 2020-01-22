SUNNYSIDE — A $1,400 check to purchase wrestling mats was recently presented to the Sunnyside Police Department’s training program by the Noon Rotary Club.
“We’ll be using the mats in our defensive training programs,” explained department Commander Scott Bailey.
Training mats will be used as part of the department’s efforts to provide in-house training to the department’s officers.
The training offered for department officers is designed to aid officers in making arrests and takedowns safely, Bailey explained.
The mats will be placed in the police exercise room at the Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer St.
“We’ll be training to train officers in the proper use of forces to be used in arrest situations,” Bailey added.
The in-service trainings also included defensive driving and first aid, he said during a recent Monday Rotary meeting.
“We’re always working to make improvements on our training to better serve the community,” Chief Al Escalera concurred.
Escalera said the department is currently working to improve other areas where community policing is being provided.
“Much of the cooperative work is being done with such groups such as the Ministerial Association,” he stated, noting that it’s always the department’s goal to help residents feel safe anytime of the day.
