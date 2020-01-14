SUNNYSIDE — David Minick resigned as Division 4 director on Jan. 8, 2020 after serving since 1998.
Minick is in the process of selling his property within the District and expressed his appreciation to the Board members that he has had a pleasure serving with during some very difficult times for the District water users, including major droughts of 2001, 2005 and 2015.
Directors must be electors of their division and otherwise qualified in accordance with State Law.
Interested parted parties may submit letters of interest for the vacant Director 4 position to the Roza Board of Directors by Jan. 22, 2020 to the Board of Directors via email to srevell@roza.org, by mail to Roza Irrigation District- P.O. Box 810 Sunnyside, WA 98944.
