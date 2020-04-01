YAKIMA — In response to Governor Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy Proclamation, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has decided that enforcement of the proclamation will be educational, not punitive action.
The proclamation requires every Washingtonian to stay home unless they need to pursue an essential activity. Banned are all gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational purposes. Closed are all businesses except essential businesses.
The YSO has heard rumors about law enforcement and the YSO would like to dispel those rumors.
Area law enforcement officers are not:
- Pulling people over on the sole basis of the proclamation.
- Preventing essential workers from going to work because they don’t have an official letter, permit, license, or window tag. There is no requirement to show proof of being an essential worker.
- Preventing farmworkers and warehouse workers from working due to social distancing requirements.
There are also rumors that certain roads, highways, or freeways are being closed or checkpoints are being set up.
The YSO is not citing, stopping, detaining, arresting, or otherwise taking any enforcement action. Instead, they encourage people to take personal responsibility and take the best actions for themselves, their families.
