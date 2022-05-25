Ruth Wise-Maldonado wins scholarship from worldwide science fair

Ruth Wise-Maldonado has been selected for the University of Arizona scholarship after participating virtually in the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta, Georgia which ended on May 13 where 1784 students completed.
Wise-Maldonado held a booth for her project that asked the question, “What is the effect sound waves have on plant root physiology and photosynthesis?”
Her presentation garnered the attention of judges who awarded her a full ride to the University of Arizona as a sophomore in high school.
Wise-Maldonado shares that she was not expecting to win the award, “I was really surprised. I knew going into it that I had a good project and could win an award but I wasn’t expecting to win an award this big.”
She says that the scholarship will help her achieve her goal of getting a master’s degree in a research field or medical field of her choice.
“I don’t think people realized how much Mrs. Stark helped me and how much she prepared me for it. She stayed up till 9 p.m. every day for weeks with me to prepare for this,” said Wise-Maldonado as she pays homage to Joyce Stark, the science fair advisor at Sunnyside High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.