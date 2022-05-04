The superintendent search process that began in January has come to a conclusion. The Sunnyside School District Board of Directors offered the position of superintendent to current Sunnyside High School Principal Ryan Maxwell, April 28.
Maxwell accepted the offer to be the new superintendent during an executive school board session, May 3.
Maxwell has a long history of education in Sunnyside. He has served as the high school principal for nearly a decade. Prior to his role as principal, Maxwell served as an assistant principal and history teacher at the high school.
Maxwell stated that he spent some time in middle school before transiting to high school. He even had a brief experience in elementary school. “So I do have some elementary experience, I did start at CK for a few weeks,” he said. “I’ve always appreciated the work they (elementary teachers) do after that experience.”
Maxwell completed his superintendent certification from Washington State University at the end of April.
“We are excited for Ryan to work alongside a very confident staff, who will also guide, assist and support him as he takes on this new role.” said Sunnyside School Board President Sandra Linde.
The other finalist was the current Mabton School District Superintendent, Joseph Castilleja. “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Joseph Castilleja. He brought unique qualifications and skills to the table, and the board had a very difficult task in making a final decision,” said the Sunnyside School District office in a statement.
The board and Maxwell will start negotiating his contact in the coming days.
Maxwell will officially begin his new role as superintendent on July 1.
Maxwell is replacing Kevin McKay who resign from the position last December.
Heidi Hellner-Gomez has been serving as Interim Superintendent while the district conducted its search for McKay’s replacement.
