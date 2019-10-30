SUNNYSIDE — More than 40 area residents attended a safe drinking water forum held Saturday, Oct. 26, at the United Methodist Church meeting hall, to learn about a newly implemented free water testing project.
The project being funded as part of a court-approved settlements between the Community Association for Restoration of the Environment (CARE), Center for Food Safety, Friends of Toppenish Creek and several Lower Yakima Valley dairies.
The settlements are results of lawsuits about groundwater nitrate contamination in the Lower Yakima Valley, Attorney Charlie Tebbutt of Eugene, Ore explained.
“Saturday’s forum, which had a diverse group of people attending, was a good start to get the word out about the free water testing and to learn more about the health dangers regarding high percentages of nitrates in drinking water in their homes located near dairies,” Tebbutt explained.
“Our main goal was to let people know about the free water testing and installation of the Reserve Osmosis systems,” he added.
Tebbutt said as of the meeting, 170 families have had their water tested and 130 residents have had the Reverse Osmosis units, which cost $1,000 each, installed.
The Project also includes a $300 maintenance plan, all free to the residents effected by high amounts of nitrates in their drinking supply.
“We think we’ll find another 100 homes or more where the water is contaminated by high nitrates amounts, higher that 10 parts per million allowed by the Federal government,” he stated.
“Some local water supplies have tested as high as 100 ppm,” he added.
Those interested in learning how to get their water tested and if they qualify for the Clean Drinking Water Project, should call Becky Donaldson at 509-831-9430 or visit: cleandrinkingwaterproject@gmail.com.
(0) comments
