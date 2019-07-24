YAKIMA — A Central Washington Health and Safety Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Yakima Valley College Hopf Union Building, West Nob Hill Boulevard and South 16th Avenue.
Representatives and resources from state and local organizations with information about personal, home, outdoor, and online health and safety to ensure families stay safe as they finish summer vacation and head into the new school year.
The event is free to the public.
Organizations interested in participating should contact Vicki Holleman-Perez at 509-452-3243.
