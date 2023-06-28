School's out for summer

Students at Pioneer Elementary School Say farewell to their teachers during the last day of school on Friday, June 16.

 Kennia Perez

The summer season brings with it heat, longer days and an increase in the number of children that are on the streets. Over the past two weeks schools throughout the Yakima Valley have started their break for the summer.

