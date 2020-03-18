Safeway and Albertsons are hiring for more in-store employees to better serve the increasing needs of communities throughout Central Washington.
There are more than 400 immediate openings including opportunities in the deli, meat, bakery, fuel stations, and customer service department or to work on the front-end team as a cashier of courtesy clerk.
Apply online at careersatsafeway.com, albertsonscompanies.com/careers/albertsons-careers, or inquire with the Store Director at local Safeway or Albertsons.
