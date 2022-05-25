PROSSER — Valley Theater Company is awarding its 2022 Jack Quinn Memorial Scholarship to Sara Waywell of Grandview.
Waywell is graduating with the Sunnyside High School class of 2022 and will attend Western Washington University where she plans to study theatre and sociology, with the goal of becoming a theater arts professor at a university.
Waywell’s introduction to the theatre came in 2014 when, as a 10-year-old, she auditioned at her dad’s suggestion for VTC’s production of “Annie.” She won the role of Pepper, an orphan. Since then, through both community and school theater troupes, as well as theater camps, Sara has participated in 20 stage productions.
While maintaining a 4.0 grade point average, Waywell has also performed as a violinist and worked on tech crews for various productions. She credits theatre for teaching her many valuable lessons and for connecting her with new friends.
A committee of Princess Theatre members reviews all applicants and selects the recipient of the $750 scholarship. Kimberly Starr, committee chair, said that the committee chose Waywell because of her strong academic record, heavy involvement in school and community activities, wide variety of classes and experiences in the arts, and leadership skills. “The committee was also impressed by and excited about her career goal of becoming a theatre professor,” added Starr.
