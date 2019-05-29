YAKIMA COUNTY — The Sheriff’s office is reminding residents of Yakima County of persistent telephone scammers demanding money for several reasons.
IRS scams, missing a court date or ignoring a jury summons are most common, said Yakima County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort.
“The scammers claim to work for a local law enforcement agency informing the potential victims that there is a warrant out for their arrest or there is a fine to pay. They will threaten to come to arrest the person if they don’t pay them,” he said.
A most recent scam is a robocall pretending to be from the Social Security Administration. They leave a voicemail informing a person their social security number has been suspended and to press option one. Social security numbers do not get suspended.
“The scammers are very convincing and tenacious,” Schilperoort said.
The scammers say they will take payment over the phone by using credit cards, Western Union, Green Dot cards, iTunes cards, gift cards or by depositing checks into the innocent victim’s bank account.
The IRS doesn’t call people that owe them money. Law enforcement does not call people to let them know that they have a warrant. Law enforcement does not collect money for warrants or fines and would never ask individuals to pay over the phone. Residents would always pay fines through the courts, in person and not with gift cards.
