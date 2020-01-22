SUNNYSIDE — He missed the meeting and got elected.
Port of Sunnyside Commissioner Tyler Schilperoort missed the Jan. 13 Sunnyside Industrial Development Corporation reorganization meeting but that didn’t keep its members electing him president for the second year in a row.
“You miss the meeting and that’s how it goes,” laughed port commissioner chair Jim Grubenhoff.
Also serving on the corporation designed to set interlocal agreements for industrial development in the city and port, were Sunnyside Mayor Francisco Guerrero as vice president and Councilman Dean Broersma as secretary.
