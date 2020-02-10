School alumni install new playground unit

SUNNYSIDE — Thanks to a $35,000 donation, the Sunnyside Christian Elementary School students have bigger and safer playground equipment to enjoy outside of class time.
The playground unit was installed in late January is now being enjoyed by the grade school students before school and at lunch recess on warmer winter days.
The new equipment was installed by parent volunteers said Brian Van Beek, Sunnyside Christian Schools Superintendent and elementary school principal.
Noting the old equipment had needed replacing for years, Van Beek said the funds for the new equipment were donated by the Sunnyside Christian Schools Foundation.
“We are very appreciative of their support and that of our volunteers,” he added.
