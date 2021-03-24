Based on current federal, state and county health guidance, the Sunnyside School District reported they remain at a standstill as they anticipate new directives for reducing the six-foot to three-foot distance requirements, which may be released as early as this week during a reopening schools discussion at the Special Board Meeting at the SHS auditorium Monday evening.
The reduction of social distance space within the classroom would allow for more students to be allowed into the classrooms and on campuses at the same time. There would remain limitations with the three-foot rule and configurations could be rearranged to accommodate the additional students, Superintendent Kevin McKay said in an interview on Tuesday, March 23.
“It doesn’t return it back to normal, because in a normal classroom, especially in elementary, kids are sitting right next to each other,” McKay explained. “Although, three-foot allows for more, there’s still going to be guidelines that we will have to follow.”
He added, “Changing the three-foot, does give us the opportunity to have more students return, that is for sure.”
There is a cautious and hopeful expectation that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will release new safeguards soon and how the state proceeds with those guidelines, remains the topic of conversation.
From a superintendent’s meeting McKay was in attendance earlier Monday, local county health officials agreed and recommended they should be following CDC guidelines, he reported to the board.
Presently, the community transmission rate in Yakima County is 212 per 100,000 which falls under the CDC’s high transmission category. There’s also a percentage of test positivity over a seven-day period CDC metric which is combined to determine the target, McKay advised.
“That’s where I think that I’m not so sure that our state because they already have a different way of doing all that. I don’t know how the state is going to interact with the CDC guidance in regard to what is a high, substantial, moderate or low (transmission category),” McKay acknowledged.
CDC rules about the three-foot distance between student to student and the six-foot requirement in common areas such as lobbies and auditoriums, and when masks can’t be worn like when eating. Also, during activities where increased exhalation occurs such as band, chorus, and sports, along with community settings outside the classroom will need to continue, he communicated.
Board Member Sandra Linde asked McKay if he believed they would be able to bring back all their elementary students from hybrid learning. McKay replied, “There is reason to believe, yes! We’ve done all the calculations of what it looks like in a six-foot social distance classroom compared to a three-foot social distance classroom and we believe we would have the capacity to be able to get students back.”
She immediately asked how much time it would take once a decision is made to make it happen. The Superintendent responded, “That’s a great question!”
He pointed out it would require a change in a current MOU (memorandum of understanding) with educators, logistical responsibilities to be determined and how to figure out the lunchroom situation.
McKay admitted, “I don’t know. I’ve never done this before. I would assume a couple of weeks.”
Board President Michelle Perry reiterated the District’s biggest obstacle has been the six-foot distancing rule to be able to bring all the students back for five days of school.
“If the CDC says three feet and we can do it and get our kids back in school, let’s get our kids back in school. The sooner the better in my opinion,” Perry announced.
