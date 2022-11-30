The Sunnyside School District will be holding a community forum on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Denny Blaine board room located on Custer Avenue.
The forum will be led by Assistant Superintendent Heidi Hellner-Gomez and will start with a presentation about the mental health resources currently at the schools throughout the district and how they can be accessed.
