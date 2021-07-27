On Monday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m. the Sunnyside School Board held a meeting to discuss several key topics including the return to in person learning for the upcoming school year.
Superintendent Kevin McKay spoke about a return to in person learning stating, “That’s our intention.” McKay added, “Unless we are told differently our full intention, like all public schools in the state, is to return to full in person learning.”
McKay went into detail about specific adjustments the schools will be focusing on, such as continuing to social distance and wearing face masks.
The Superintendent also reinforced the idea of following Department of Health and CDC guidelines that were released in early July.
The Department of Health document stated, “It is likely this document will be updated over the summer prior to the start of the school year.”
Updates of the information from the document has yet to be posted. The school board fully anticipates an update before the school year ahead.
Superintendent McKay added, “We know that there may be a possibility of students requesting an online option, and we are prepared to offer that as well. But the focus of the district will be returning back to as much of a normal school as we possibly can.”
Michelle Perry, also advocated for full in person learning, stated, “My push is, let’s get our schools back to normal. Let’s get our kids back in school. We know in person learning is best for kids, and we know that’s how they learn the best.”
Other topics brought up during the meeting included the resignation of Timothy Lemos from the School Board, and the appointment of a new director for District #1, Jessica Magaña. Magaña will be replacing Rocky Simmons, former director for District #1.
Lemos could not attend Monday’s meeting, so a letter was read to explain why the decision to resign was made.
In the letter, Lemos discussed why he had put in his resignation, stating, “After consulting with most of you (board members) and my family. I have decided to take the employment opportunity to work in the district as a paraeducator at the high school.”
Perry spoke on the resignation stating, “He provided valuable information to us and valuable insight. I’m glad he stepped forward.”
The board is actively searching for a replacement.
Finally, the vote for the new appointing of Jessica Magaña as director for District #1 was unanimous between the board members. Superintendent McKay swore Magaña in making the position official. After Magaña accepted the oath, board members, and audience members alike joined in with a congratulating round of applause.
