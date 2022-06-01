The Sunnyside School District Board of Directors is looking to fill Board Position No. 1, which was made vacant by the recent resignation of Ray Castro-Escobar.
State law calls for the remaining school board members to appoint a replacement within 90 days of the board accepting Mr. Castro-Escobar’s resignation.
The appointed replacement will serve until the next regularly scheduled school board election, which would be November 2023, as this year’s filing window has already closed.
Interested candidates must live in the District No. 1 boundary. A district map is included in the application packet and is posted to the Sunnyside School District website.
Applications are due by next Friday, June 10.
Interviews with the Sunnyside School Board will take place Thursday, June 16.
A new school board member will be appointed at the next regular board meeting , June 30.
Grandview School District is also looking to fill a vacancy in their board of directors. Position for district No. 2 will be open July 1 due to the resignation of Board President Dale Burgeson.
