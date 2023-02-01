The Sunnyside School board announced on Thursday, Jan. 26 during their regularly scheduled meeting that the discussion for their districts redistricting will be moved to their February work session on the thirteenth.
The push of the redistricting discussion is due to a current conflict between the new proposed map and one of the members.
The Sunnyside School Board will hold their public hearing on the redistricting proposal on Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Along with the approval to change the public hearing for the redistricting discussion the school board also approved the construction of additional parking at the Sunnyside High School.
The Sunnyside schools are currently also in the works of training their staff in CPR, Jessica Morgan at the Sunnyside School District is spearheading We Heart SSD training for February as part of the American Heart Month.
The school district plans to have 100 percent of their staff trained in CPR and for all staff to learn about the AEDs with training being done trough the nurses at each school.
The Sunnyside School District will have their next regularly scheduled meeting on February 23 at the Denny Blaine Board room.
Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com
