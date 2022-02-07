The Sunnyside School District Board of Directors voted to hire Northwest Leadership Associates (NLA) consultants Sergio Hernandez and Bill Jordan to lead the efforts in searching for a new superintendent following the resignation of Kevin McKay in December.
Hernandez is a retired superintendent with 45 years’ experience in education and is currently the Executive Director of the Washington Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents.
Jordan is also a former superintendent and former Deputy Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
They have created a timeline for the Board of Directors to follow that will allow for input opportunities from students and the community, and they plan to use their resources to find a superintendent that will be a good fit for the district.
The first step in the process is inviting residents of Sunnyside to respond to a questionnaire.
The survey asks for input regarding the school district’s strengths and areas for improvement, and the qualifications and characteristics that the participant believes are important for the new superintendent to have.
This survey, which closes Friday, Feb. 11, can be found on the school districts website.
Another opportunity is the community forum on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Hernandez and Jordan will be in Sunnyside to meet with employee, student, and community groups throughout the day.
The consultants are working with Interim Superintendent Heidi Hellner-Gomez to schedule meetings with specific focus groups.
The school district’s secondary staff are invited to Sunnyside High School’s new commons at 3 p.m. and the elementary staff are invited to attend at 4 p.m.
At 6 p.m. the consultants will host community forums which are open to the public in English and Spanish in the Denny Blaine Board Room, 810 Custer Ave. District and department staff are also invited to attend at this time.
These forums will be an opportunity for community members, parents, staff, and students to provide feedback on the strengths and challenges of the district and the qualifications and characteristics they would like to see in the next superintendent.
If you are unable to attend any of the in-person opportunities, the consultants will host a zoom meeting at 7 p.m. through the following link: https://sunnysideschools.zoom.us/j/84618533148?pwd=bmY2TjJwL2NBNkh4aGhCQXdlMGkxUT09
The NLA will provide community forum and survey reports to the School Board on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The position of superintendent will be open for applicants on Friday, Feb. 18.
The school district is hopeful to have new superintendent announced sometime in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.