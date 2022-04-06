The Sunnyside School District held a Regular Board of Directors Meeting on Thursday, March 31.
Memorable recognition was given by Kris Diddens to the school district nurses for their consistent determination to handle guidance changes involving the pandemic for the last two years.
Acknowledgment was also given to Roy Anciso and Diana Blumer-Kilian for their induction into the Sunnyside High School Wall of Fame.
Students at the meeting were given recognition as well including TSA members who participated in the state competition and student-athletes a part of the woman’s basketball team were also recognized for their hard work in competing at the state level.
The School Board voted unanimously to rename the Sunnyside athletic complex to the Sunnyside Memorial Athletic Complex.
More action at the meeting included an Elementary Math Adoption for kindergarten through fifth-grade students which passed through the approval of board members.
The meeting moved on to discussions that involved the Sunnyside Asset Preservation Program Board Report given by Jeremy Hazard. He talked about Sunnyside School District schools and facilities and their upkeep. School board members made comments to Hazard and were impressed with the maintenance of each individual school.
Board members also gave an update on observers for the superintendent search. There are 30 applicants. 12 will be chosen to provide feedback and be a part of the panel.
