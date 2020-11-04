SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside elementary schools are gearing up and preparing for the first day of hybrid learning, beginning Thursday, Nov. 5, by having individualized parent and student orientations that began last week.
The initial start date for hybrid learning was set for Monday, Oct. 26, and the delay, according to Superintendent Kevin McKay, was due to a myriad of complexities regarding the transition of all school buildings.
“It really came down to the logistical things that needed to be in place, needed to be well thought out, and giving the best possibility of being successful when students were brought back.”
The orientations are Sunnyside School District’s way of familiarizing parents and students with the health and safety procedures put in place from the guidance of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Yakima Health District (YHD).
McKay also emphasized the orientations are meant to show how students will navigate and move throughout the building, where they will eat lunch, where recess will be, and where their teacher’s classroom is.
Teacher at Chief Kamiakin, Erin Whitmore, has prepared her classroom for her students return and exclaimed, “I’m very excited for the kids to come back!”
The fifth grade educator has the desks in her classroom placed six feet apart, with small circles on the floor to mark their position. Whitmore has also provided her students with baskets for their desks, filled with their math and reading books and pencil pouches, “So they don’t have to leave their desks,” she added.
Chief Kamiakin Principal Kim Frank echoes Whitmore’s enthusiasm, cheerily saying, “It’s going to be so exciting to see the kids back where we want them. We’re working out a lot of schedules, a lot of changes as we pivot from online to hybrid, and we’re so excited to see them!”
One of the important measures the school district has taken are health attestations. School Nurse Rebecca Norem stated health attestations are forms that parents sign confirming their child is not ill, does not have a fever, nor any exposure to someone confirmed to have COVID-19.
Norem has also taken a contact tracing course through University of Washington. “Contact tracing is a role that all of the district nurses will be responsible for this year to keep our staff and students safe as illnesses come up,” Norem shared.
If illness does show up, Norem will work closely with YHD to trace back any close contacts and notify the people who may have had contact, all done confidentially as compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
Frank expressed if not for school nurse, Rebecca Norem, and her constant communications with YHD, “I could not do this job…she keeps us so well informed.”
Regarding the safety measures, “… we’ve put a ton of precautions in place. It is a very safe place for kids and adults,” Frank affirmed.
