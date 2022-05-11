The Sunnyside School District and Sunnyside High School added security measures to the high school’s prom due to safety concerns, May 7.
The administration team determined that the location of the event was secure. Law enforcement was on-site for the event.
Students were not allowed to bring handbags, purses, or backpacks inside prom. Metal detection devices were also used at the event.
The also sent out a letter to the parents about coping the traumatic events.
“We know that many in our school community, both students, families, and staff, may be impacted by the events of this weekend,” the letter stated regarding the shooting at the Cinco de Mayo event on Friday, May 6.
In addition to counselors and staff available to the students the United Family Center has offered their support with a flyer about coping with a traumatic event.
United Family Center has staff available for support at 509-402-9090.
Each school in the district has added security.
The district also encourages the students and staff to report any unsafe activity.
