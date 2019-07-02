SUNNYSIDE — Sunnyside High School and the School District are seeking nominations for the Wall of Fame.
The list of individuals already recognized ranges from Astronaut Bonnie Dunbar to senators and doctors who have demonstrated high levels of achievement in their profession, served the community or country in a significant way or exhibited leadership, character and service.
Nominations are being accepted until July 12, with the awards being presented in the fall during Homecoming festivities.
Inductees and their families will be honored at a dinner and invited to ride in the homecoming parade, as well as being recognized at that Friday’s homecoming football game.
Visit http://bit.ly/2Lw47TU for a nomination packet, or contact Jessica Morgan by calling 509-836-8703 or emailing jessica.morgan@sunnysideschools.org for more information.
