The Sunnyside School District will be partnering up with the Yakima Health District and Yakima Neighborhood Health Services be provide a vaccine clinic for students who need updated vaccines before returning to school.
Two clinics will we held with the first happening today, August 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sunnyside School district office located on South Sixth Street with the second one taking place on Tuesday, August 16 from 5-8 p.m.
