GRANDVIEW — Throughout the Lower Valley, school districts scrambled to organize and assemble nutritious meals for thousands of children suddenly cut off from their only source of hot breakfasts and lunches on Tuesday, March 17.
Food service workers were joined by school administrators, teachers, bus drivers, and paraprofessionals all gathering at the district kitchens to assemble meals for the kids.
With a desire to help with food delivery during the state mandated school closure, para-professional Sheryl Hauver decided it was the right time to obtain a food handler permit to help with the Grandview School District Food Services Department.
She is just one of hundreds of school employees who have been helping with distributing food since last Tuesday’s school closure order.
“I’d been meaning to get one for a long time,” she admitted Thursday morning, March 19, as she filled bags with items for the district’s ‘grab and go’ lunch and breakfast bags.
Wednesday night, March 18, Hauver took the online permit test on the Yakima Health District website. By 8 a.m., she had showed up at the school district kitchens to help pack lunches and breakfast bags for students forced to stay home.
“I’m just trying to help out where I can,” she said.
Volunteers like Hauver were a huge help as the district planned to provide food services during the closure which is expected to extend to April 24.
“We will also be serving food during spring break which was originally planned for March 31-April 3,” District Communication Director Elena Olmstead said.
The district food services provided 2,500 meals on the first day of distribution, Marcia Wagner, district nutrition services director announced. (See page 5 for more Grandview coverage)
Sunnyside
Meanwhile, the Sunnyside School District started its food service efforts Thursday, March 19, with drive-thru and walk-up distribution tables at each of its eight schools.
Hoping to lower the stress children might be feeling about not coming to school, children’s favorite comfort foods like chicken nuggets are among the foods included in the food bags, Washington Elementary food service worker, Florinda Barajas, conveyed.
Barajas and Washington School cook Crystal Geike took orders from families who pulled up in the school drop off lane in front of the school. Together the women had already passed out 525 food bags, during the one and half hour session.
“We like being here for the kids and we miss them,” Barajas added.
Buildings employees will be passing out the lunch-breakfast meal packages on a staggered schedule, beginning at 8:30 a.m., Monday through Friday.
Granger
Granger School District served more families than expected during its first section of ‘grab and go’ meal distribution Monday, March 23.
“We had lines forming during the morning session meals before 10 a.m. and people started lining up at 2 p.m. for the 4-6 session,” Granger Middle School cook Marisol Castro announced Monday evening.
“We averaged 1,000 meals in the morning,” she added, noting there was enough food in the food packets to help families stay at home for an extended period.
“That way they can stay home and stay safe,” Castro conveyed.
Superintendent Brian Hart had announced Friday, March 20, his district would start distribution of food to the school Monday, March 23.
In order to avoid breaking the “stay at home” order, his district is taking a different approach to getting approach to getting nutritious meals to the at-home children.
Granger will be providing food in “family style.” Frozen meals will be made available breakfast and lunch items and “…we will provide enough food for 10 days per child,” Hart explained.
“It’s our plan to provide two meal distributions,” Hart explained.
“We know we have a lot of families who depend on the school lunches and breakfasts,” Hart stated.
The first distribution occurred from 10 a.m.-noon at the Granger Middle School bus loop. The meals were also available from 4-6 p.m. at the same location. A second district wide distribution will be on April 13.
“We’ll also be making some deliveries to the families who live in rural areas,” Hart added.
In addition to food, educational packets and materials resource information was also distributed during the food pick-up.
To help support learning for students at home, Social Studies teacher Gary Ely prepared packets and lists of online resources for students and parents. “We had some students already making learning connections. It was nice to see the kids,” he said as he chatted with some of his students going through the distribution lines. He encouraged students to check the school website for an extended list of online websites and resources.
Mabton
Monday, March 23, Mabton students were urged to drive through the parking lot at Artz-Fox Elementary School from 10:30 a.m.-noon for lunch and breakfasts packets.
Families living on the south time of town were encouraged to pick up food at the city park (where the water tower is located). Buses were scheduled to deliver meals at the rural bus stops. “We’re making the food available at Mabton City Park, so children in the southside of town won’t have to cross the highway,” Mabton School Superintendent Joey Castilleja announced.
The district food services set up its food assembly line for the district’s 840 children at Artz-Fox Elementary School, Friday, March 20.
“We have a lot of people wanting to help put the kits together, even as we are still practicing social distancing,” he conveyed.
“I know the staff are excited to see the children and to check up on them, even if only for a few moments,” Castilleja added.
Prosser
The kids were shouting out “hello” to the lunch ladies in the Prosser School District as they went through the drive-through at Keene-Riverview Elementary School Thursday.
“It was pretty nice to know the kids recognize us,” Food Services Director Darlene Morrow said Thursday.
She said her staff started putting together ‘grab and go’ lunch sacks on Tuesday, March 17.
Prosser had school on Monday, March 16, so the staff had time to be ready for the first official day of the statewide school closure.
“We’re currently providing 1,200 meals a day,” Morrow said.
“The prepackaged food is cold, but we sent it home with directions on how to heat everything up,” she noted.
The food is available at Keene-Riverview, where the district central kitchen is located, at Housel Elementary School and Whitstran Elementary, from 12-1 p.m.
Toppenish
Getting started on its ‘grab and go’ meals delivery system, Toppenish School District food services quickly realized they had more to feed more kids. Friday, March 19, the food services added the Buena area to its delivery routes.
“We’d prepared 100 lunch/breakfast combinations for children in that area, only to run out within the first hour,” Food Services Director Nora Flores declared.
The district is providing meals at both its elementary schools: Kirkland and Valley View elementary schools and at the middle school. The food pick-up area in Buena is at the post office parking lot.
Friday the district served 1,220 meals to its students.
During the district’s regularly scheduled spring break (April 6-10), the meals will also be delivered at bus stops along the various bus routes.
Zillah
The Zillah School District staff stood on the sunnier side of the Hilton Elementary School Thursday morning, March 19, next to tables laden with brown paper sacks filled with food. Greeting the families who arrived in the drop-off zone, they gave out more than more than 320 meals.
“The meals are pretty basic,” noted school employee Veronica Reed, as she answered the school’s main information phone line.
“We’re distributing food at two locations - Hilton Elementary and Adams Parks,” Reed said, adding for some children this might be the only meals children will get.
