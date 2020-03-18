SUNNYSIDE — Starting March 19, all Sunnyside School District children ages 18 and under can pick up meals, by drive-thru or walk-up, from any Sunnyside school location between the hours listed below.
“Please remain in your car when picking up meals,” urged School District Communications Director Jessica Morgan.
The meals will be in grab-and-go sacks and include one lunch and breakfast meal each, available Monday through Friday.
Students do not have to attend the school they are picking up meals from but do need to be present when picking up meals.
Times and Locations
Harrison Middle School 8:30 - 10 a.m.
Sunnyside High School 10 - 11 a.m.
Sierra Vista Middle School 10:30 - 11:30 a.m.
Washington Elementary 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Outlook Elementary 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pioneer Elementary and Sun Valley Elementary 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Chief Kamiakin Elementary 12 - 1 p.m.
