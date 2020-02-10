SUNNYSIDE — Ballots are due Tuesday, Feb. 11 regarding the fate of a Sunnyside School District $2.8 million Replacement Education Programs and Operations Levy.
So far, the response to the four-year levy request has been good, School Board Chairman Steven Winfree remarked.
“I think people know this levy will help maintain our school district,” he said, urging people to mark their ballots
“We just need a simple majority for its passage,” he added.
Ballots may be dropped off at the red Yakima County ballot box near the Sunnyside Post office. Voters must have a Feb. 11 postmark if they are mailed on Tuesday.
