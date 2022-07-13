Doug Rogers, Director of Student Support Services at Sunnyside School District, led the School Board work session at the Denny Blaine Board Room on Custer Avenue, Monday, July 11.
The session’s topic of interest was on school safety and security.
Rogers talked about a few safety and security measures currently implemented as well as discussing the implementation of the handle with care program.
Two of the security measures currently implement-ed were locked entries and the core four crisis responses. During times of class all entries besides main entry will be locked, though Rogers assured that in cases of emergencies doors can be easily opened.
The other measure addressed were the core four crisis responses these are shelter in place, evacuation, secure and teach, and lock down.
Rogers also addressed the implementation of the Handle with Care program. This will alert school staff with a simple notice when a student experiences a traumatic event involving law enforcement or Child Protection Service.
The rest of the work session consisted of group discussions. Groups were asked to discuss what they believe the school district is doing well and what changes they believe could be made for the school district to do better.
Some of the comments made were about safety and security on buses and how to improve them, issues with locked entries and ways that parents can get information on why and how pat downs happen.
The school board holds work session and meetings every month with members of the community encouraged to join. People can visit sunnysideschools.org for a schedule of future meetings.
