Sunnyside teachers will be welcoming back students to school next Wednesday, August 25.
Elementary schools in the Sunnyside School District will be providing school supplies for students. Parents do not need to purchase school supplies for the start of the school. The supplies will be waiting at each school when students arrive on their first day.
A community forum about the opening of Sunnyside schools for this year has been organized for tonight, August 18, at 6 p.m. The forum presented by Superintendent Kevin McKay will be streamed live on Sunnyside School District’s Facebook page. Family Engagement Director Lorenzo Garza will lead the Spanish session at 6:30 p.m.
In accordance with state and local health guidelines masks will be required for students, staff, and visitors, while inside the school buildings and on the school buses.
When outside during recess and lunch breaks masks will not be required.
In the practice of social distancing, students will also stay three feet away from each other. School staff will be six feet apart.
Last year it was required for parents to fill out an attestation form to inform the school that their child was healthy. These forms are no longer required.
Each school will have a designated area for isolating students and staff who are symptoms associated with COVID-19.
More information including bus routes are available online now at https://www.sunnysideschools.org/school_opening_2021.
