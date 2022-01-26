Sunnyside School District released a COVID Closure Contingency Plan on Friday, Jan. 21.
Sunnyside schools are to remain in session and in-person as usual.
Concerns in regard to the spread of the Omicron COVID variant lead the district to make this contingency plan to prepare for the possibility of a change to Online Learning.
The decision to shift to online learning will be made when the district can no longer be open in person due to supervision and coverage. This could mean a shortage of teachers, paraeducators, bus drivers, kitchen staff, and other staff.
Schools will notify families the same way they currently do for snow closures.
Details on the plan can be found on the district’s website, www.sunnysideschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.