SUNNYSIDE — Polarizing views met the Monday night school board meeting, regarding continuing with the hybrid learning model or having students transition back into the online learning model due to the COVID-19 case count in Yakima Valley on the rise.
Upon opening public comment — lasting over 40 minutes — several teachers voiced their concerns of the rising case count, the amount of staff absences, and the lack of coverage for staff.
Pioneer teacher and Sunnyside Education Association (SEA) representative Hannah Marro informed the board that the last school week had been so short of staff members, both administrators had to cover classes and online classes had to be canceled. As of Monday, 30 teachers and paraeducators were reported to be in quarantine, according to Executive Director of Human Resources Kris Diddens.
Alternatively, teacher Karen Edes described her class’ progress growing extensively and believes transitioning back into hybrid would be detrimental to her students.
Concerned with the opening of middle schools on Nov. 23, regardless of the hybrid MOU agreements, Harrison Middle School teacher Caitlin Smith explained per the MOU, a re-evaluation of the current learning model should have been struck if COVID-19 cases reached 125 per 100,000 residents.
“Despite this, the district decided to continue with the planned opening of middle schools to hybrid. As of today, according to the State’s Phase and Risk Assessment Dashboard, we are at 371 per 100,000,” Smith explained.
Announcing he was stricken with COVID-19, Superintendent Kevin McKay still attended the virtual board session and presented two recommendations to the board.
McKay declared Sunnyside High School should delay opening until further notice as recommended by the Yakima Health District on Nov. 15.
McKay added, “With regards to K-8 schools currently in hybrid, I recommend that we transition back… we don’t want to continue to do harm to the entire district.”
Board Member Rocky Simmons moved the recommendations into action, voting for high school to remain virtual until further notice and for elementary schools to transition back per McKay’s recommendation.
“We have an MOU obligation to uphold with our staff. We negotiated in good faith. We owe it to our community to do the best we can,” Simmons urged.
Board President Steve Winfree seconded the vote, conveying, “I think there is a difference between the health district’s recommendations and our ability to maintain an education.”
Board member Michelle Perry voted against transitioning K-8 grade students back into virtual learning commenting, “If we shut down or go backwards, we’re not helping students.”
Board member Sandra Linde also voted against transitioning back into virtual, thus resulting in a deadlock and the motion did not pass.
Dylan Gardner resigned from his board position on Nov. 18 and was therefore not included in the voting process.
There was unanimous vote for high school to postpone hybrid learning until further notice.
