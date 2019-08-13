YAKIMA — Yakima County Sheriff’s detectives are expanding their search for a missing Yakima man, who hasn’t been seen since Aug. 8.
According to the YSO report, Bernard Schieber, 86, left his home in the 2500 block of South 84th Ave in Yakima. He was driving a Chev pickup. The pickup does not have the wood racks on it, but there is a white decal on the back driver-side window.
He had no money and a quarter of a tank of fuel. The pickup had a mechanical issue as well.
Schieber is stands 5’11” and is 190 lbs. He has blue eyes and gray hair. Schieber suffers from Dementia.
The family and Sheriff’s Office are looking for the help from the public with locating Schieber or the pickup.
If seen please call 509-574-2500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.