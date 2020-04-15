MABTON — Mabton Police Department have a warrant out and are searching for the whereabouts of 37-year-old Rudy Anthony Peralez for first degree assault with a firearm, drive-by shooting, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Lieutenant David Marks stated the incident happened on Easter Sunday, April 11.
“You’d think everything would be nice and calm, but we had 37-year-old Hispanic male that shot another male on the 500 block of B street in Mabton,” Lt. Marks disclosed.
Peralez was in his 2008 Toyota Rav 4 with his girlfriend and their daughter when he drove to his girlfriend’s house, where her ex-boyfriend was standing in the front of the house talking to her stepfather.
Peralez exited the vehicle without putting it in park and approached the victim, walking at a fast pace.
The victim saw Peralez and noticed he had a gun. The victim then tried to run back into the residence when Peralez fired one shot hitting the victim in the lower left side of his back. The victim collapsed just inside the entrance of the house.
Lt. Marks states that Peralez was going to shoot the victim again however, his gun jammed.
Peralez’s daughter then yelled out that the car was rolling. She and her mother jumped out of the vehicle that was never put in park, causing the vehicle to roll all back across the roadway.
Peralez ran back to his vehicle, jumped into it and took off, according to Lt. Marks.
Mabton Police Department released the license plate of his vehicle, urging the public to be on the lookout as Peralez is armed and dangerous.
His vehicle is a 2008Red Toyota Rav 4, license plate number is BPJ 3817.
Anyone with any information on Peralez, is asked to call Mabton Police Department dispatch at 509-574-2500 or 911.
