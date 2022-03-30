Sears Hometown Store on East Gregory Avenue in Sunnyside is still looking for new owner.
The retail business went up for sale late last year.
The Sunnyside store first opened in November 1995 by Kim and Eric Dirks.
Entrepreneurs interested in own their own business can contact District Sales Manager Lisa Lizotte at 1-360-489-7698.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.