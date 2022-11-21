Second Harvest will be hosting several Turkey Drives in Sunnyside, Yakima, and Kennewick today and tomorrow, Nov. 21 and 22 thanks to generous donations of food and funds.

“When we talk with other food banks across the country, most are envious because we are located in some of the nation’s best bread-and-fruit baskets,” said Jason Clark, president and CEO of Second Harvest. “Especially at this time of year, we are so appreciative that the bounty produced by our region’s ag community is surpassed only by their generosity. They provide the foundation of our ability to help feed those in need.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.