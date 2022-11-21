Second Harvest will be hosting several Turkey Drives in Sunnyside, Yakima, and Kennewick today and tomorrow, Nov. 21 and 22 thanks to generous donations of food and funds.
“When we talk with other food banks across the country, most are envious because we are located in some of the nation’s best bread-and-fruit baskets,” said Jason Clark, president and CEO of Second Harvest. “Especially at this time of year, we are so appreciative that the bounty produced by our region’s ag community is surpassed only by their generosity. They provide the foundation of our ability to help feed those in need.”
Second Harvest will provide 2,500 Thanksgiving meal boxes that include the ingredients for a holiday meal with all the trimmings, including a turkey, to families in need at the following distributions:
Sunnyside community members can visit Sunnyview Park, 31211 Yakima Valley Highway, from 9 to 11 a.m. A free holiday meal box will be provided to the first 700 families while supplies last.
In Yakima, families can visit State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. Gate 15 from 2 to 4 p.m. A free holiday meal box will be provided to the first 700 families while supplies last.
Kennewick families can visit the Benton County Fairgrounds, 1500 S. Oak St., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free holiday meal box will be provided to the first 1,000 families while supplies last.
