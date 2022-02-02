The city of Sunnyside will hold a public information meeting Wednesday, Feb. 16 on the proposed upgrade to Sixth Street from Decatur Avenue to North Avenue.
The city plans to star construction of sidewalks and road improvements in the spring.
The meeting will discuss the project details and schedule.
The meeting will be in an open house format.
Community members can participate by asking questions at the meeting or submitting them to City Hall in advance.
