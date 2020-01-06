SUNNYSIDE — New Year’s revelers were snapped awake Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 when power to 1,200 customers was cut thanks to a pole fire in the 1600 block of East Edison Avenue.
The outage was reported from several locations around the community beginning at about 9:55 a.m., including residential areas, Walmart, various intersections, and Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Sunnyside Police Sgt. Rob Layman arrived at the corner of 16th Street and East Edison when the intersection signal lights were reported not working. He noticed the pole fire and alerted the Fire Department. He quickly moved to extinguish embers which had fallen to the roof of a nearby office building.
Shortly after the firemen arrived, a Pacific Power repair crewman arrived, spraying down the pole fire and securing the electrical lines.
Within about 20 minutes the power was restored to the area. Later Wednesday afternoon, the power pole was repaired.
“It was a pretty exciting way to ring in the new year,” said Sunnyside Fire battalion Bill Harris, who was just going off duty when the call came in.
In other excitement, Sgt. Layman said the police officers responded to 30 calls related to New Year’s revelers setting off fireworks or firing guns into the air. At least one arrest was made regarding gun shots, he said
