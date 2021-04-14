The City of Sunnyside will be conducting the first of two annual water system flushings this month. This process is conducted in April and October each year.
The Sunnyside Public Works Department Water conducts the flushing each year to flush out iron and manganese deposits, which cause “rusty” looking water and for hydrant flow testing. This process will be conducted through fire hydrants throughout the city.
The Public Works Department advises to minimize water usage during this period and to run household plumbing for ten minutes in the morning to eliminate any deposits which may be in your plumbing system. There may also be temporary discoloration in your water during first usage.
The system flushing will start Tuesday, April 20 and end Friday, April 23. The times of the process are as follows: Tuesday, April 20, 3:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 21, 5:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., Thursday, April 22, 6:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., and Friday, April 23, 6:30 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.
If you have any questions call the Public Works office at 509-837-5206.
