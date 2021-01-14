SUNNYSIDE — Disconcerting and very disappointing was Senator Jim Honeyford’s reaction to the protests on the Governor’s residence in Olympia on Jan. 6.
“I believe in people’s right to peaceful protests, but when those protesters break down fences, the demonstrators are no longer acting peaceful,” he said, condemning the actions of the people involved during a telephone interview from his home on Thursday, Jan. 7.
His feelings about the attack on the U.S. Capitol building were equally upsetting.
“It was terrible and those involved need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he admonished.
Saying both events show a deep divide in the nation, Honeyford acknowledged the actions by the protestors show their loss of confidence in the election process. “They must feel like they have no other options. I don’t know,” the senator imparted.
While those considerations weighed heavily on his mind, the longtime Republican Senator from Sunnyside is also worried about heading back to Olympia where the need for transparency is required now more than ever.
“I expect we will be doing a combination of virtual meetings and some on the floor discussions, but how we engage the public comments is heavy on our minds,” he declared. “How will we be able to dislodge people’s feelings of being left out of the democratic process?” he expressed.
In an attempt to reassure state residents, Gov. Jay Inslee spoke out Wednesday Jan. 6 saying he and his wife Trudi are doing fine at their residence.
He stated in a video conference from the Governor’s mansion on Wednesday, Jan. 6:
“On a day in our nation’s capital, where we were to effectuate the most important act of our democracy – the peaceful transfer of power –was forcefully interrupted by those who refuse to accept verdicts of the people, the courts, and the truth itself.
“Here in our capital on a day that was to be dedicated to preparing for the opening day of our legislative session, so that we could address our challenges – including the pandemic – that work was forcefully interrupted by similar acts of attempted intimidation,” Inslee concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.