SUNNYSIDE — A special footcare clinic for senior citizens and diabetic clients will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the city Senior Citizen Center, 1400 Federal Way.
Registered Nurse Ruth Todd of the Area Agency on Aging and Long Term Care, will be trimming toe nails and checking over all general foot health.
“Todd is known throughout the Lower Valley, having conducted such clinics in Prosser and Grandview for many years,” said Senior Center spokesperson Sherre Holden.
“We are happy to have her here,” Holden said.
For appointments, call Holden at 509-305-1278.
