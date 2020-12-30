SUNNYSIDE — Nuestra Casa’s Civic Engagement and Leadership Coordinator Karla Rodriguez was proud to announce their second annual Sensory Christmas was held on Sunday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. and shared her story about why the event is so revered to Sunnyside’s special needs community.
Rodriguez is the mother to five-year-old Zayden, a young man who was diagnosed with autism. Rodriguez imparted, “While I was learning how to adjust with autism, I noticed that there were some environments where Zayden was not comfortable.”
The family began to avoid activities and events that they used to enjoy, ensuring their son was comfortable. It was last year when Rodriguez was inspired to share her idea with Nuestra Casa about having a Christmas specifically for children and families affected not just by Autism Spectrum Disorder, but also for families that have different special needs children.
Last holiday season, Nuestra Casa held their first Sensory Christmas that included different activities such as coloring, sensory activities where touching certain objects occurred, and fine motor activities.
The pandemic resulted in Nuestra Casa adjusting their second annual Sensory Christmas to a drive-thru event where COVID-19 social distancing guidelines were followed, and Santa Claus was there.
With a jolly laugh, he said it was excellent to be here and he was also at the event last year. “I miss the closeness of the kids, because that’s what we’re here for, but as long as I get to stand out and wave at them and everybody’s safe, I’m happy with it.”
66 families in total attended the drive-thru event with 44 of them having special needs kids. All eyes were alight with wonder and speechless at the spectacle, until they saw Santa. Delighted squeals escaped their lips as they waved enthusiastically.
Rodriguez’s own son, Zayden sat in the cab of his father, David Ruelas’ Fast Mobile Service truck, and peeked over with his twin brother, Zayr, as they ate their striped candy canes.
When asked if he was having a Merry Christmas, the preschooler shouted, “Yes!” with a candy cane clutched in his fingers. As more drivers came through, Zayden wished them a “Merry Christmas,” from the warmth of the cab.
Rodriguez’s eldest children Zagidh, 12, and Zirayli, 10, also helped at the event. Zirayli nearly jumping for joy when she had discovered most of the families who had come through were those who had special needs children.
“I like that there are more people with special needs are coming! We’re glad that people are here,” she beamed. The 10-year-old was helping pass out crafting kits for families.
Rodriguez explained, “With this kit, kids would be able to do sensory and fine motor skills activities.”
The mother of four conveyed the event was a glowing success and hopes to continue. She added, “This event could not be possible without the support of Nuestra Casa team, my husband David, Gerardo and Lupita Ruelas and my sister Nallely Rodriguez, they supported my idea and helped me to make it possible. For that I will be forever grateful.”
