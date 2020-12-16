SUNNYSIDE — Nuestra Casa is hosting their second annual Sensory Christmas in a drive-thru fashion at their parking lot on 906 E. Edison Ave.
The event is specifically designed for families affected by the Autism Spectrum Disorder and Nuestra Casa will be providing Christmas Craft Kits for the first 75 families.
The event will take place Sunday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. with Santa Claus as a special guest.
