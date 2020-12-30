SUNNYSIDE — Military life for the former United States Marine Corps soldier and current Washington National Guard Calvary Scout Jose Soto of Sunnyside has been a structured rite of passage which he has actively flourished in for the past 25 years.
As a mobilized food distribution member with Second Harvest for the past nine months, the Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) Stryker section leader with HHC 3-161 unit out of Kent, provides him with a strategic purpose to carry out deployable orders and complete the mission at hand.
“I like being a part of something that is bigger than me,” Soto stated after taking part in the rolling food bank convoy which would serve up to 300 families hosted by Second Harvest Tri-Cities at 10 a.m., Sunnyview Park on Thursday, Dec. 17.
“When you do certain things like this, you kind of give back in a way,” he said carrying multiple large bags of frozen tater tots and pinto beans to an awaiting car with its rear passenger door open shortly before noon.
Prior to him being mobilized for providing critical support in the state’s COVID-19 response, Soto works at International Paper in Union Gap. His military experience and leadership role directly represent the organization which seeks to invest in their communities.
According to the company’s website, they strive to mobilize their employees, products and resources to address critical needs around four signature causes: education, hunger, health and wellness and disaster relief, reflecting Soto’s call of duty service within the Army National Guard.
As part of the military boots on the ground contingency during the holiday season, his expanded community role has meant even more, he acknowledged. “When you talk to the public firsthand and when you’re face to face with them, and they tell you they’re so thankful for what we’re doing. I can tell we’re making a difference,” the sergeant spiritedly conveyed.
