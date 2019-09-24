WAPATO — Two weeks into the school year, Wapato Middle School and District leadership were tested with seven middle school students sickened from ingesting a small tab. The middle school officials placed the school on lockdown for an hour and ten minutes on Wednesday, Sept. 18, according to Mike Balmelli, school spokesperson.
Balmelli went on to say, “In short, yes thankfully the kids are ok…those that went to the hospital as a precaution on Wednesday afternoon were checked and released later that same afternoon. The Middle School administration met with all students first thing yesterday (Thursday, Sept. 19) morning.
The District has also shared the info and photos will all staff so they can be on the lookout for the “tabs” that the students ingested,” according to Ballmelli.
There were seven students involved in the incident. Four were hospitalized for assessment and the remaining three released to their parents.
There are unconfirmed social media reports stating the tabs, which are miniscule in size with a young boy riding a bicycle on the front, were LSD.
