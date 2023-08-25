The City of Grandview has announced the hiring of Shane R. Fisher as the new City Administrator effective August 16, 2023. Fisher has 18 years experience working for the City of Sunnyside in positions ranging from Associate Engineer to Superintendent and Director of Public Works. Fisher was also appointed Interim/Acting City Manager on numerous occasions.
Shane Fisher named new City Administrator in Grandview
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
This Week's Edition
- Subscribers, click the image on the left to view our latest e-Edition here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
All comments must follow our Community Guidelines. No attacks on story authors, subjects, or other users. No racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic, or other forms of intolerance. No profanity. Keep comments on topic. Comments may be subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.