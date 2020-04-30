Sheriff deputies pursue persons of interest in rooster homicide

GRANDVIEW — Yakima Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking two persons of interest in relation to the Sunday, April 19 shooting resulting in the death of Cristian Silva-Hernandez, 23, of Mabton at an illegal rooster fighting event on Puterbaugh Road.
“We aren’t releasing the individuals’ names at this time,” YSO Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort announced.
“We are looking into charging the landowner with animal cruelty, but that will be after we solve the homicide,” Schilperoort reported on Thursday, April 30.
The shooting was reported at the 1200 block of Puterbaugh Rd. near a makeshift arena where an estimated 100 to 200 people gathered to attend the illegal animal fighting contest.
Meanwhile, YSO detectives have not established a motive for the shooting.
Schilperoort stated the second victim injured in the Sunday morning incident is out of the hospital recovering.
“The name of the individual has not been released at this time,” he added.
Detectives continue to seek information about the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergio Reyna at 509-574-2567 or by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-248-9980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.