Sheriff’s office seeking information regarding recent dog killings

Pasado’s Safe Haven, an animal sanctuary and rescue organization in the Pacific Northwest, is partnering with People for Animal Care and Kindness and Team Okanogan Animal Rescue to increase the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a string of dog killings in the Yakima Valley.
The total reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people involved in these killings is now $10,000; the reward was previously set at $1,000 in April.
Since March 2023, local law enforcement personnel have found multiple bodies of dogs with signs of horrific abuse throughout Yakima County. Pasado’s Safe Haven investigators are concerned, as the number of abuse and abandonment cases in Eastern Washington has risen.
Authorities from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office recently alerted Pasado’s of another deceased dog found in the community, bringing the total of bodies left in remote areas of Yakima County to five.
Each deceased dog was taken to Pasado’s sanctuary, where the medical team performed necropsies to determine the type and level of abuse these animals suffered and search for evidence in hopes of finding new leads.
“Beyond our recovery efforts associated with these killings, we are seeing a disturbing rise in the number of dog abuse, abandonment, and neglect cases in Yakima County overall,” said Cynthia Wang, Executive Director. “We are doing what we can to respond quickly and save the animals, but our sanctuary is at capacity. We’re stretching ourselves to make space for the increase in dogs needing homes.”
Pasado’s needs the public’s help to find who is responsible for this pattern of gruesome deaths. Anyone with specific details relevant to the current incidents should call 1-800-222-TIPS and reference case #23C03867 or submit a tip on Yakima County Crime Stopper’s website: crimestoppersyakco.org.
Pasado’s encourages the public to be vigilant when providing information about these incidents and share specific details relevant to the current case.
All reports will remain anonymous.
