WASHINGTON STATE — Statewide Healthcare Insurance Benefits Advisor (SHIBA) is a savvy volunteer corps which exists to aid Washington State residents who want more information about their Medicare benefits.
Dick Anderson of Wenatchee, is part of this elite volunteer corps which operates without a budget for its staff, just travel reimbursements - and they are the best at what they do.
Anderson a retired insurance professional, learned of the program a handful of years ago and shares the latest program updates during both scheduled SHIBA outreaches and when he and his wife ‘Snowbird’ in California each winter.
SHIBA is a program umbrellaed beneath the Office of the Washington State Insurance Commissioner, and is available to all residents, by phone, email or online.
SHIBA reps are continuously trained in all Medicare updates, according to Anderson, and can help individuals start their plans when they are first eligible, help adjust their plans during the once a year open season or troubleshoot insurance issues of any type which are regulated within the state.
To learn more, contact SHIBA at 800-562-4900 or https://www.insurance.wa.gov/contact-shiba
